'Wicked' creator strikes back at critics questioning film's 'colours'

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey calls 'Wicked' shades 'aggressively backlit'

Wicked director Jon M. Chu has finally responded to the criticism concerning film’s colour grading.

Many of the cinegoers are calling its shades as ‘washed out’. While the fantasy flick broke box office records due to the story and intriguing musical setup, it seems like the hue did not impress audiences that much to have received claps.

Clarisse Loughrey from The Independent termed the film as ‘aggressively backlit.’

To defend his chartbuster venture, Chu came forward and released an official statement saying that the colours were kept that way on purpose to make it look real.

He told to The Globe and Mail: “I mean, there’s color all over it. I think what we wanted to do was immerse people into Oz, to make it a real place.”

“Because if it was a fake place, if it was a dream in someone’s mind, then the real relationships and the stakes that these two girls are going through wouldn’t feel real.”

“It’s also [presented in] a way we have not experienced Oz before”, added the Now You See Me 2 director.

“It’s been a matte painting. It’s been a video game digital world. But for us, I want to feel the dirt. I want to feel the wear and tear of it. And that means it’s not plastic.”

Wicked is running successfully in theatres worldwide. It stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in lead roles.