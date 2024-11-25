Naomi Watts shares heartbreaking family news

Naomi Watts shares devastating news: More inside

Naomi Watts has recently shared heartbreaking news about her grandmother’s passing at age 101.

On November 25, The Friend star took to Instagram to post the devastating news alongside pictures of her grandmother.

In the first photo, Naomi’s late grandma could be seen holding up a telegram from King Charles showing up the royal seal.

In two other images, the Watcher actress was seen celebrating her nan's 100 milestone with family and friends.

In the caption, Naomi paid tribute to her paternal grandmother as she wrote, “Our Granny Watts made it to 101 and a half.”

“She got her letter from the King to celebrate her century, last night she rested in peace. RIP,” added the actress.

The sad news came after Naomi lost another grandparent earlier this year.

In August, the actress shared how her 'nanna' Nikki Roberts had passed away, three weeks after having a stroke.

Naomi revealed how her grandmother had lived 99 years of her life after suffering a stroke.

“My darling Nanna has left this world but her spirit will never leave us,” said the actress in a heartfelt post on social media.

Naomi remarked, “I'm truly blessed to have had the most wonderful relationship with her. She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life.”

“My mum and aunts are all in pieces today, but we know what a great life she had,” she added.