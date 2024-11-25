Ed Sheeran sparks outrage with 'disrespectful' move

Ed Sheeran slammed by fans for making 'disrespectful' move

Ed Sheeran landed in hot water after he gatecrashed Sky Sports interview, prompting Manchester United fans to label him as ‘disrespectful.’



The 33-year-old singer made a surprise appearance during an interview with manager Ruben Amorim following Manchester United's match against Ipswich on Sunday, November 24.

This caused Sky Sports’ presenter Kelly Cates to pause her interview with Ruben as she turned around to comment on the Shape Of You singer’s unexpected appearance.

Hinting at his memorable nod to pundit Jamie Redknapp, Kelly politely told him, “Ruben may not want to talk to an Ipswich fan.”

In response to the presenter's call, Jamie didn't hesitate to push the perfect popstar away with a polite answer, quipping, "Say a hello in a minute."

In addition, he followed up with "have a chat" later, before shaking his hand.

Fans couldn't hold back their anger, flooding the comments section with furious messages aimed at the singer.

One user fumed, “Embarrassing from Sky as always!! Disrespectful to the gaffer. Midway through interviewing him for the first time. I’d boycott talking to them in future!”

Another chimed in, adding, "Very rude!! He couldn’t wait until Redknapp had finished to go and say hello. I don’t remember Jamie jumping on stage at one of his gigs to say hello."

While a third enthused, "Can’t help but think this is insanely disrespectful."