Jennifer Aniston confesses reuniting with 'Friends' hit her hard

'Friends: The Reunion' is a comedy-documentary filmed in 2021

Jennifer Aniston has admitted that the shoot of Friends reunion was the most challenging period of her life.

While talking about the reunion in an interview, she admitted they all did not expect how reality would hit them until they step into the sets.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it”, she told ET.

She reminisced saying, “How fun is this going to be? The sets are back; the vibe is set.”

Aniston further added that eventually when the reality hit, she realized: “Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was here.”

“It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted”, explained the 55-year-old Hollywood star.

“You thought everything was in front of you, and life was going to be just gorgeous, and then you went through maybe the hardest time of your life,” she admitted.

It was no laugh-track fest especially for her as the Murder Mystery actress confessed that she had to walk out of the reunion sets after every certain point.

“I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it,” Brad Pitt's ex-wife revealed.

Friends: The Reunion is a comedy-documentary filmed in 2021. It bought together the star cast of the popular 90s sitcom to reminisce their time while shooting it and the bond they developed over the years.