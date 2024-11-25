Is Emilia Clarke dating DJ Sebastian 'Bassi' Fox?

Emilia Clarke raises dating speculations with DJ Sebastian 'Bassi'

Emilia Clarke has recently sparked dating speculations after she was seen out and about with DJ Sebastian 'Bassi' Fox in London on November 24.

In the photos shared via TMZ, the Game of Thrones star could be spotted leaving a restaurant with friends and Sebastian.

Emilia wore a plush black coat and scarf, coordinating with the DJ, who was also donning a black turtleneck sweater, cuffed trousers and coat.

For the unversed, Sebastian rose to fame with his pop band Mt. Wolf, which was previously featured in Clash Magazine's Ones To Watch list.

Mt Wolf reportedly won the PRS Momentum Fund and the BPI Music Growth Export Scheme, were featured on the Blog Sound of 2014 and 2016, and played a run of festivals including SXSW and Glastonbury.

However, Sebastian reportedly left the band in 2020 to pursue solo music projects.

Earlier on Sunday, Emilia took to Instagram and shared photos from the dinner, writing in the caption, “Well that’s reassuring… birthdays a month later never tasted so good.”

The actress posted two pictures featuring a round birthday cake set in front of her. Whereas a second image showed a confection, which read, ‘Still alive, still hot’.

Meanwhile, the post has so far garnered over 600,000 likes from fans who also took to the comments to wish the actress a happy birthday.