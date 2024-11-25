Prince Harry flayed for spewing venom against Queen Camilla

Prince Harry, who's said to be in hot waters about his future in the US, has received fresh backlash for his behaviour and feelings about Queen Camilla.

A royal author has blasted the Duke of Sussex for spitting venom against his own people.

Defending Queen Camilla after new 'shocking' documentary from Channel 4, Levin explained: " It was a shock - I was shocked when it was all full of them trying to make her out to be very nasty."

The show detailed how the Queen 'transformed her image' from a 'wicked stepmother' to the 'much-loved monarch' of today.

The outspoken royal commentator and biographer, on GB News, went on highlighting an "important factor" which was missing from the documentary, saying it did not disclose what Camilla and Harry's relationship was "really like".

Levin said: "There was no chance to ever say what her relationship was like with Harry, and what they'd done for her.

"William was incredibly grateful, so he wasn't so negative about her. But, Harry, I think he's just got a very nasty feeling about everyone and about the press," she claimed.

"I think that she feels that the press have to do their job, but she doesn't give away anything, she's quite careful about that. And I think that that's what Harry was upset about."

Throwing her support being Camilla, Levin declared that the Queen is a "marvellous" woman and has a "very easy flow", disagreeing with the documentary's portrayal.

Levin went on revealing the truth about the 77-year-old monarch, who also won heart of the late Queen and other royals with her steadfastness, saying: "I spent a year with her when I was writing her biography, and I thought she was wonderful. She'd never wanted to have a career, but she started to work with charities for the King, because she didn't want to just hang around, she wanted to help him."

It comes amid reports that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which could be warning message to the Duke of Sussex.