King Charles reveals his shocking final wish for Prince Andrew

King Charles has seemingly decided to make living more difficult for his brother Prince Andrew amid their feud over the Royal Lodge.

The monarch is fully committed to solving the "Andrew problem" before it's "too late," an insider told Radar Online.

The source shared, Charles has tried absolutely everything to get Andrew to cut back on his expenses and stop living such a publicly extravagant lifestyle. But Andrew has been obstinate and believes he is within his royal rights to not surrender a single dime."

"Unfortunately, this has left Charles in an untenable position and with few good remedies. So, the king has finally invoked the nuclear option of ditching Andrew's allowance and leaving him to fend for himself. From his perspective, he had no other choice," an insider claimed.

The report stated the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, "knows his days upon the throne are numbered," so, in order to save the royal family from the Duke of York's scandals, the monarch is expected to make the final decision.

Charles wants his brother out of the massive royal residence and "out of the public eye no matter what it takes."

Moreover, the source revealed that the King does not care anymore about Andrew and his financial crisis as he "believes, duty to the crown comes before any allegiance to his blood kin from the House of Windsor."

For the unversed, King Charles asked his brother to leave the Royal Lodge as it had been getting challenging to provide financial help to Andrew.

However, the 'Disgraced' Duke rejected the monarch's offer of moving to Frogmore Cottage, intensifying their rift.