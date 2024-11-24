Princess Anne 'close yet reserved' bond with Queen Elizabeth revealed





Princess Anne, born in 1950, is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

When it comes to her relationship with her mother, the Queen, Anne has shared beautiful memories with the late monarch on different occasions. One moment between the duo spoke volumes about their close yet somewhat reserved bond.

For those who are unaware, members of the royal family are required to seek permission from the reigning monarch before marrying.

Anne's situation took a turn when she had to seek her mother's approval before marrying Mark Phillips in 1973.

In a past interview, when asked about the experience of needing her mother's permission to wed, the quick-witted royal replied, "Not half as difficult as asking permission to get divorced."

Anne and Mark announced their engagement on May 29, 1973, and tied the knot on November 14, 1973, in a televised ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Unfortunately, the marriage ended in separation on August 31, 1989, and two years later, on April 13, 1992, the Palace revealed that Anne had filed for divorce, which was finalized just ten days after the announcement.

However, the Princess found love once more. In December 1992, she married Sir Timothy Laurence, a commander in the Royal Navy, at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. The wedding took place in Scotland, as the church there permitted divorcees to remarry, whereas the Church of England did not allow it at that time.