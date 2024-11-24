Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers as she steps out for coffee run

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez turned heads as she embraced her personality with a chic look.

The Unstoppable actress spell bound the onlookers during a coffee run.

The 55-year-old was seen wearing a baggy and mega-comfy cream-colored chunky cable knit sweater along with loose-fit jeans.

J.Lo complimented her all over look with a brown platform boots and accessorized with a top-handle bag in the same snowy color scheme.

Lopez has been witnessed opting for lighter shades, during the fall and winter months.

Last month, she showed preference to white colour, while appearing at red carpet. She was also snapped in another monochrome ensemble, during a stroll with her sister.

Lopez's recent outfit serves as a reminder that a sweater in neutral tones with a chunky knit is always a wise choice to incorporate into any wardrobe transitioning from fall to winter.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez started her career as a dancer and marked her television debut as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy series In Living Color in 1991.

She rose to prominence as an actress, with leading roles in the films Selena, Anaconda and Out of Sight.