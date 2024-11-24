 
Sunday November 24, 2024
Islamabad admin shuts educational institutions tomorrow amid PTI protest

Notification will be applicable to all educational institutions in federal capital, says district administraiton

By Web Desk
November 24, 2024
An undated photograph of students appearing for an exam. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: All educational institutions will remain closed in the federal capital tomorrow (Monday) amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plans to stage protest, the district administration said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing situation, stated a notification issued by the district administration.

It added that the notification will be applicable to all educational institutions in the federal capital.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details 