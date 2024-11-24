Islamabad admin shuts educational institutions tomorrow amid PTI protest

An undated photograph of students appearing for an exam. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: All educational institutions will remain closed in the federal capital tomorrow (Monday) amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plans to stage protest, the district administration said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing situation, stated a notification issued by the district administration.

It added that the notification will be applicable to all educational institutions in the federal capital.

