Kanye West faces legal trouble for Diddy party accusations

Kanye West maintains silence on ex-employee's accusations

Kanye West landed into serious legal trouble after his ex-assistant filed a lawsuit accusing him of heinous crimes.

Influencer Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for the Yeezy founder in 2021-22, claimed that he allegedly raped her at a Diddy party and stalked her during her time working for him.

Pisciotta also revealed West’s alleged neo-Nazi views, weird fetishes about Bianca Censori, and mistreatments of other employees.

The legal document also claimed that the Run Away rapper had made a promise to pay her $4 million a year salary, and then wrongfully fired her and paid only $3 million as severance payout.

However, the Heartless rapper has denied the claims and called them “baseless,” even accused her of “blackmail and extortion” but has yet to make a legal move.

While Pisciotta’s lawyer Mark Koorenny has accused West of trying to evade the allegations.

The new legal filing stated that the rapper was “out of country” “evading service” which delayed the progress of the case.

This comes after West has been keeping his head down in Japan with Censori since June, where he is seemingly working on a new album.