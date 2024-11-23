King Charles seemingly angers Princess Kate with his decision

King Charles III, who graced the Royal Variety Performance solo for the first time since wearing the crown, has seemingly annoyed his beloved daughter-in-law with his move.

The 76-year-old headed to Royal Albert Hall without his wife Queen Camilla, who canceled her appearance at the event at the eleventh hour over her health concerns.

However, some royal fans were expecting that Prince William and Princess Kate will accompany the King to the star-studded event as the Princess of Wales loves to attend this kinds of entertainment shows, and gets the spotlight for her styling sense.

An insider has claimed: "Princess Catherine might be complaining his dad for not asking her and William to accompany him at the lavish event in the absence of the Queen."

However, a separate source added: "I don't think Princess Kate had a plan to attend the event, as it was decided at the last hour that Queen Camilla won't be attending the Royal Variety Performance due to health woes.

"Kate is focusing on her much anticipated Christmas event."

The monarch was set to attend the annual celebration of the performing talents with wife Queen Camilla, but the 77-year-old pulled out of the event a few hours earlier as she has a "lingering chest infection".

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual show in 2023, and took visiting royals Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel with them to the performance.

In November 2022, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were in presence, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also graced the royal show in 2018.