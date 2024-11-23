Angelina Jolie admits being petrified of doing 'Maria'

'Maria' is a biopic of iconic opera singer Maria Callas

Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie has confessed being terrified while taking up the role of Maria Callas in Oscar buzzing film, Maria.

Jolie portrayed the role of an evergreen opera singer in Pablo Larrain’s directorial released in 2024.

The Tourist actress unveiled that she was extremely worried before stepping into the shoes of the late singer.

"I was terrified", said the 49-year-old humanitarian.

Angelina gave credit to Pablo, who always believed in her. “Pablo was very clear that if I tried my best, he would support my process and help me.”

Brad Pitt ex-wife told The Hollywood Reporter: “He helped by scheduling the most intimate moments first and high pressure toward the end. … He treated me like a singer, and it meant the world that he believed I could do it.”

"Pablo had a coach with me the entirety of the film and classes nightly after shooting."

While further praising the Spencer director, the Maleficent actress stated: "Pablo tries to be fair as he studies and shapes moments within their lives. His empathy and interest make him a wonderful director for such material.”

Maria is biopic of a famous opera singer. It is set in the backdrop of 1970s.