Bruno Mars dishes on 'unforgettable' night out with BLACKPINK's Rosé

Bruno Mars gets cozy with BLACKPINK's Rose at MAMA Awards 2024

Bruno Mars was spotted getting cozy with BLACKPINK's Rose at the MAMA Awards ceremony 2024.

The 39-year-old American singer, who attended the 2024 awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 21, took to his Instagram to share an inside glimpse of his evening alongside the BLACKPINK icon.

Posting a round-up of photos on the social media platform, the Locked Out of Heaven hitmaker could be seen posing next to Rose as they shared an intimate moment together.

Meanwhile, he wrote in the caption, “@roses_are_rosie F***** around and turned me into a lil K-Pop Juggernaut! Thank You @mnet_mama for my first Mama award and thank you Rosie for letting be your plus one last night. That was a lot of fun! Hope y’all enjoyed our performance. Kissy face kissy face!”

While he thanked the award distributor for giving the singer his very first MAMA Award, Bruno also couldn’t help but sing praises of his Korean partner.

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the duo.

One fan commented, “You are incredible, you deserve the world.”

Another chimed in, adding, “MY GOD MY LORD FORGIVE ME BUT IN THIS PHOTO YOU EATING A STRAWBERRY…”

This comes on the heels of the pair’s collaboration on their official music video for APT, which garnered positive responses from fans all over the world.