Tom Cruise thanks fan with a visit: ‘most surreal moment of my life’

Tom Cruise leaves his fans beaming with excitement after meetup

Tom Cruise flew out to meet his young fan who created a lifelike portrait of him.

Wilf Elliott, the 21-year-old artist is reportedly colour blind but started to practice charcoal drawings in 2022.

Elliott created a charcoal sketch of a scene from Cruise’s 2022 hit, Top Gun Maverick, earlier this year.

Since the creation of the art piece, he reached out to the Mission Impossible star’s management to present it to him.

Finally after nine months of arrangements, the duo was able to meet and chat for 20 minutes.

Discussing his meeting with the star, Elliott told Daily Mail, “He asked me about my career and said it was so impressive. I shook hands with him multiple times.”

He added, “The people I have met before have all been big and incredibly lovely, this has been way above any expectations I've ever had.”

“He approached me first and said my name. Him knowing who I was before meeting him was just absolutely ridiculous,” Elliott gushed.

The artist said of the remarkable moment, “I was completely starstruck. It was the most surreal moment of my life.”

The 62-year-old star then thanked the fan and took pictures before he left.