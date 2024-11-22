Cher confesses of being 'madly in love' with 80s heartthrob

Cher enthrals fans with rare confession about being in love with Val Kilmer

Goddess of Pop Cher has given few men the privilege to date her and still was left heartbroken by the man she loved the most.

While conversing in the The Howard Stern Show, the 78-year-old was asked some steamy questions regarding her intimate life.

Howard Stern also went on questioning, “Who would ever leave you?” to which Cher simply responded: “Few men.”

“Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left because sometimes you’re only meant to stay with someone for so long. Val was really young.”

For the unknown, the former couple who have 13 years of age difference, spent two years together.

In a timeworn interview with People, Cher recalled “Val didn’t want to yell ‘Cher’ and I didn’t want to yell ‘Val’.”

“We also called ourselves Valus Maximus and Cherus Reprimandus. It was just kind of who I was in the household. Of course, he was Maximus, come on.”

She further shared that they became friends because they used to laughed at the same things constantly and added, “He would sleep over and it was just a friendship [at first]. That took a long time. Well, I guess not really a long time.”

On the work front, Cher made her debut with a folk rock husband-wife duo Sonny & Cher. She also gained fame after releasing her first solo top-ten singles Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) and You Better Sit Down Kids.