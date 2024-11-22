Paris Hilton celebrates 'landmark moment' with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton, Britney spears marks 18th anniversary of inventing 'Selfie'

Paris Hilton celebrates an iconic moment with Britney Spears, as she marked 18th anniversary of inventing the selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Paris shared carousal of snaps with Britney, captioning the images: "18 years ago today @BritneySpears and I invented the Selfie #IconsOnly."

The 43-year-old also added, the twins emoji, camera flash emoji and flame emoji to the caption.

However, this is not the first time that the House of Wax star opened up about originating the selfie with the 42-year-old.

She posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) in 2023. The post read, "In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!"

The fashion model had ignited reactions from social media users, after asserting that, she and the Toxic vocalist are the master minds behind the invention of 'The Selfie' - the act of taking a photo of yourself.

Despite of immense backlash, the star has continued with her stance on the matter and kept on enjoying the wave of social discourse that her remarks have sparked.

Britney spears and Paris Hilton shares a close bond since years, In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, the Princess of Pop wrote, “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be” and she thanked the heiress for her years of friendship."

Following the singer's memoir, the business woman shared that she was 'so proud' of Spears for telling her story in her memoir, while conversing with PEOPLE in October 2023.