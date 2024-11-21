Bella Hadid advocates for UNICEF's mission on World Children's Day

Bella Hadid drew attention to the children in regions like Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and Ukraine

Bella Hadid is lending her voice to a cause close to her heart on World Children’s Day.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, the 28-year-old supermodel championed UNICEF’s efforts to improve the lives of children worldwide, especially those enduring conflict and crises.

“Today is World Children’s Day, a day to promote children’s welfare, raise awareness, and encourage international togetherness,” Hadid began, urging her followers to join her in supporting UNICEF’s mission.

Highlighting the organisation’s work, Hadid praised UNICEF for providing aid and emergency support to children in regions like Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and Ukraine — areas deeply affected by escalating violence and disasters. She emphasised the mental and emotional toll such crises take on young lives, advocating for urgent care and resources to protect their well-being.

“No child, anywhere, deserves to be faced every day with violence and to have to fight to stay alive,” she wrote.

Hadid concluded with a call to action, encouraging her audience to support UNICEF’s vision of a world where every child grows up free from fear, exploitation, and violence. “I hope you will join me in spreading awareness and showing support,” she added, directing followers to UNICEF’s website for more information.