Selena Gomez gives reassuring update on her music hiatus

'Music isn't going away,' said the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress

Selena Gomez isn’t walking away from music — she’s simply hitting pause.

In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Only Murders in the Building star shared insights into her career, revealing she’s “almost done” with music but hasn’t ruled it out entirely.

“Music isn’t going away. I just set it down for a second,” Gomez, 32, clarified, as she focuses on expanding her work in film and TV.

“I think I’ve done just as much as I wanted to do in music, but it’s exciting because I feel like I haven’t even started in film and TV” she said, adding, “I like that I have to earn my position, and I love storytelling. So, I’m excited to do more of that.”

While fans continue to wait for a follow-up to her 2020 chart-topping album Rare, Gomez has released singles like Single Soon and Love On. However, she teased earlier this year that these tracks might not appear on her next album. “I feel like I’m brewing,” she told Billboard, adding she’s in the process of crafting new music.

In addition to her music hiatus, Gomez has been making waves with her beauty line Rare and mental health company Wondermind. She also stars in Jacques Audiard’s film Emilia Pérez, which has found immense success.

On the personal front, Gomez shared her happiness with producer Benny Blanco, whom she’s been dating since 2023. “This is the safest I’ve ever felt in [a relationship],” she told THR, adding that she sees a "future" with Blanco.