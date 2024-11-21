Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy marks first meeting with singer's parents at funeral

Kate Cassidy meets Liam Payne's parents for the first time at his funeral

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who spent last days with the singer before his tragic death, came across his parents for the first time at the funeral.

The 25-year-old marked her appearance at Liam’s funeral service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, along with her friend Damian Hurley.

While attending the funeral, the TikTok star came face to face with Kiss You vocalist's parents Geoff and Karen Payne, mourning over the heart wrenching loss.

Following the star's death, Kate shared a note on Instagram, sharing she lost the best part of herself.

"I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me," she wrote.

On the contrary, the mother of Liam’s son and ex girlfriend Cheryl also made a final vow to Bear’s father, during his funeral.

For the unknown, Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a third floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, on October 16.