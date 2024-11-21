Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy marks first meeting with singer's parents at funeral

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who spent last days with the singer before his tragic death, came across his parents for the first time at the funeral.
The 25-year-old marked her appearance at Liam’s funeral service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, along with her friend Damian Hurley.
While attending the funeral, the TikTok star came face to face with Kiss You vocalist's parents Geoff and Karen Payne, mourning over the heart wrenching loss.
Following the star's death, Kate shared a note on Instagram, sharing she lost the best part of herself.
"I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me," she wrote.
On the contrary, the mother of Liam’s son and ex girlfriend Cheryl also made a final vow to Bear’s father, during his funeral.
For the unknown, Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a third floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, on October 16.
Kelsea Ballerini peforms country duet with Noah Kahan at award celebration
Katie Price breaks silence as she denies claims of ninth marriage proposal
Selena Gomez has released two singles in the past year after her 2020 chart-topping album 'Rare'
Jin promotes solo album 'Happy' at 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
Liam Payne’s ex Cheryl Cole shares emotional embrace with Girls Aloud bandmates
Lady Gaga recently released the track 'Disease' from her upcoming seventh studio album releasing February 2025