Lady Gaga promises 'fun' and 'dark' new album after disappointing lead single

'Disease' was Gaga's worst chart debut at no.27 on the Hot 100

Lady Gaga isn’t letting chart disappointments hold her back.

The pop icon, 38, recently spoke to Vogue in an interview published November 20 about her upcoming seventh studio album, slated for a February release. Though its lead single Disease debuted at No. 27 on the Hot 100, Gaga is confident her latest project — a mix of "fun" and "darker" sounds — will resonate with fans.

“I love producing — I always have,” Gaga shared, emphasising her hands-on approach to the album's sound.

She described the record as a "chaotic" blend of genres, offering a deeply personal glimpse into her creative mind. “It’s genre-bending, and I think in that way is a deeply personal look into my mind as a producer and the way I think about music.”

While the album takes inspiration from her 2009 hit The Fame Monster, known for its darker pop edge, Gaga reassured fans it’s anything but heavy. “It’s meant to be enjoyed at a party, in a club, or at home having personal fun time — to be free of your worries…”

Disease has been praised by critics as a return to Gaga’s roots, but its modest chart performance marks her lowest lead single debut in 16 years.

Still, Gaga remains unfazed, focusing on the bigger picture as she prepares to drop what promises to be a bold and boundary-pushing album.