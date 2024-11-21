'How to Train Your Dragon' first trailer delights fans

How to Train Your Dragon first trailer out: Watch

Universal Studios delighted its viewers with a heartfelt thrilling story of young boy Hiccup and his Dragon Toothless.

The popular DreamWorks animation trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon, is slated to release for its live-action adaptation on June 13, 2025.

The live adaptation includes many original characters including Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler as Hiccup’s father, Stoick the Vast.

The trailer features Hiccup, Toothless and Stoick mirroring their animated appearances.

The adaptation revolves around the original story line which is set on the Isle of Berk, housing a group of vikings.

Hiccup is initially tasked to hunt the dragons as a part of his Viking training but instead he befriends the adorable dragon.

The movie is based on book series of Cressida Cowell, with Dean DeBlois who has been previously involved in writing and directing all three animated parts of the film.

The series expanded its horizon through airing more adventures of Hiccup and Toothless on Netflix since 2015.

How to Train Your Dragon had also received four Oscar nominations and had hit its mark on global box office.