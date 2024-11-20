Cody Simpson shocks fans with major career change

Cody Simpson stepped away from sports to try a career he has been passionate about since childhood.

Cody Simpson has switched careers yet again.

The 27-year-old pop-singer has made headlines after revealing what his next true calling is.

Opera Australia confirmed on Wednesday, that Simpson is stepping away from sports and will make his Australian musical theatre debut in the 2025 production of Guys & Dolls.

He has been cast to star as Sky Masterton, a lead role, alongside Frank Sinatra.

"Sky’s has always been one of my dream stage roles ever since I was first introduced to the story and the soundtrack of Guys & Dolls," he said.

The musical is a five-time Tony Award-winning production, later adapted into a popular film in the 1950s.

"I fell in love with the film as a teenager when I first developed a passion for musical theatre prior to my debut on Broadway," the singer added.

He spoke about his inspirations and admitted that the Pretty Brown Eyes singer had always been fond of 1940s-1950s music, style, and fashion from that era.

"It’s probably why the movie is an all-time favourite and Frank Sinatra in particular, is a major inspiration," he expressed.

This isn’t a new venture for the Australian star. In 2018, he made his Broadway debut, playing the lead role of Dmitry in Anastasia.