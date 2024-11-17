Taylor Lautner takes a hilarious dig on co-star Robert Pattinson

Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson shared a on and off rivalry while filming 'Twilight'

Taylor Lautner who co-starred with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the classic vampire series Twilight, took a playful turn at social media trend.

The 32-year-old actor played the character of Jacob Black who was involved in a love triangle with Bella Swan, played by Stewart, and Edward Cullen, played by Pattinson.

Lautner took to Instagram and participated in the viral ‘camera flip’ social media trend.

In the trend, netizens share advice or opinions aimed at their own demographic and then ‘accidentally’ reveal themselves to ironically be the target audience.

Seemingly pretending to be a Twilight fan, the Abduction actor recorded his screen which showed Swan and Cullen’s wedding scene, and featured the text, “Honestly screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob.”

Then he flipped the camera accidentally to reveal himself, pretending to have been caught as he shouted, “No, no, no.”

The hilarious reel quickly went viral among fans as they declared him to have “won” the trend.

One social media user wrote, “Ok this might be the best one of this trend yet.”

Another chimed in, “Okay. Thats it. You won the trend.”

A third wrote, “You got caught in 8k buddy.”

This comes after Lautner got candid about his “tough” relationship with Pattinson while they filmed the movie series.

During his appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast last year, he said, “I think it was tough. I don't know for him, but for me at least, yeah, it definitely, especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't.”