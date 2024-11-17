Nicole Kidman’s dream of having blended family becoming a reality?

Nicole Kidman's reunion with adopted kids? Deets inside

Nicole Kidman has recently expressed her contentment after finally being reunited with adopted kids with the help of her daughters and husband.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Nicole, who adopted Bella, 31, or Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom, had not seen kids in public for 16 years.

“It's an open secret that Nicole has been quietly working behind the scenes towards this for a very long time,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Nicole was trying to put together a plan last year for get-together in the U.K., but it didn't work out.”

“To have Bella and Sunday take the baton and put this in motion is a dream come and she couldn't be prouder of them,” stated an insider while giving reference of Nicole’s daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban.

Another source mentioned that the “connection between Sunday Rose and Bella will be the push needed to make Nicole's dream of having a truly blended family a reality”.

The outlet previously reported that Nicole was estranged from her adopted kids as they remained loyal to their father Tom.

“It's not something Nicole talks about but of course there have been whispers for years about the state of her relationship with Connor and Bella,” explained an insider.

The source pointed out, “Nicole is always quick to insist they're fine but there's no doubt she's been longing to have more involvement in both Bella and Connor's lives.”

“To have Bella show this public support for Sunday Rose speaks volumes. It's a huge step and Nicole is overjoyed,” added an insider.