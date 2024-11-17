Ridley Scott drops major news on Gladiator III

Ridley Scott breaks silence on the fate of 'Gladiator III' after sequel premiere

Ridley Scott opened up about whether a third Gladiator film is in the cards.

In a recent interview with The Times, the legendary filmmaker shared that he is already laying the groundwork for the next instalment of the epic franchise.

he revealed that just days after the release of Gladiator II, he had already begun preparations for Gladiator III.

"I’ve written 12 pages," Scott, 86, said when asked about the status of the next film. He also confirmed that he has started drawing up storyboards for the project.

The update comes shortly after Gladiator II, which continues the story from the 2000 blockbuster, received rave reviews from critics.

According to Daily Mail, the sequel, led by Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, has been praised by critics saying Washington "stole the picture."

The 2024 film has been described as "watchable and spectacular," leaving fans eager for more.

Gladiator II follows Lucius Verus (played by Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire, who is betrayed, enslaved, and ultimately forced to fight in the Colosseum to restore his family’s honour.

With Russell Crowe's Maximus long dead, it is Lucius who must seek vengeance for his wrongful enslavement and the loss of his wife and daughter.

In a twist, Lucius teams up with Macrinus (Washington), a former slave who has his own ambitions to overthrow the dual emperors Geta and Caracalla.

Together, they plot to take the throne, with Lucius risking his life in the arena as part of their daring plan.