Katy Perry's lawyer reacts to lawsuit filed by aspiring singer

Katy Perry's lawyers have recently reacted to the allegations made by an aspiring singer, Michele Ronk.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the renowned singer's legal representative responded to the lawsuit filed by the young singer and said the songwriter did not submit her complaint properly.

Katy's lawyer stated, "Michele is an aspiring singer/songwriter who, like many artists, writes music inspired by her own experiences."

He added that although Michele has shared lyrics on her private Facebook page, she has not yet shared her music with the world.

The attorney pointed out that Michele did not professionally register her copyright claim in federal court.

For the unversed, Michele filed a federal lawsuit against the Dark Horse hitmaker on October 26, 2020.

Initially, she represented herself in the case without any legal assistance.

In her lawsuit, Michele claims that she wrote a song titled Upgraded 2.0 in 2014, which is strikingly similar to Katy's song Smile.

Notably, the globally known singer released Smile in July 2020.

Michele alleges that neither Katy nor her team sought permission to use her work.

Moreover, she accused the 40-year-old singer of ripping off 12 similar story elements or lyrical phrases from her song.

Reportedly, Michele is seeking unspecified damages and wants Katy to pay her an amount equal to the profits earned from her track Smile.

However, on October 23, Michele filed an appeal against the decision to dismiss her copyright case.

Michele also accused the lower court judge of making errors in the ruling.

It is important to note that Katy has not responded to Michele's appeal.