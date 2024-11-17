Kylie Jenner sets fashion bar high with her new stylish look

Kylie Jenner has recently delighted her fans by sharing new photos in her latest Instagram photo dump.

On November 16, the businesswoman took to her Instagram account to drop a carousel of images and short videos showcasing her new librarian-inspired look.

In the viral images, Kylie wore a black leather miniskirt and knee-high boots, which she complemented by a trench coat.

In one of the snapshots, the mother-of-two was seen applying lip gloss to her plump lips.

Another clip featured the 27-year-old socialite struggling to hold onto several adorable puppies.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her post, "Just a girl."

As the post gained popularity on social media, fans flooded the comments section with praise for her new look.

One fan commented, "I love this look."

"Loving this office drag," another admirer penned.

This latest post of The Kardashian star came shortly after she launched a campaign shoot with her close pal, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

On November 15, the reality TV star released sizzling photos of herself alongside Amelia, where they both were seen wearing coordinated attires.