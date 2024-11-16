Prince Harry, Meghan Markle locked in serious dispute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in hot water amid concerns for their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in California with their two children, may take surprise decision about the future of their kids amid Harry's US visa row.

Meghan and Harry have been locked in a serious visa dispute with the Heritage Foundation, which wants to enquire whether the Duke lied on his US immigration papers about his previous drug use.

Now right-wing Washington think tank is reportedly calling for Donald Trump to release Harry’s visa.

Nile Gardiner of The Heritage Foundation said on News Nation: "We will be calling on the Trump administration to release Harry's application records, the Biden administration refused to do that.

“He should be held to account. I do hope that the new Trump presidency will release Harry's application records for the American people to see for themselves what exactly is in them records."

Harry seemingly invited trouble for himself by admitting to taking drugs in his memoir Spare. Trump previously said that Biden’s government had been “too gracious” to Harry and Meghan since they moved to the US in 2020.

He recently told Nigel Farage on GB News that he would ensure "appropriate action" is taken if Harry is found to have lied.

Meghan and Harry have fueled rumours of relocation as they reportedly bought a holiday home close to Princess Eugenie's property.

There are speculations that if things get tricky or uncomfortable in the States, Europe may see a little more of Harry and Meghan and their children.

However, royal commentator Jennie Bond believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to stay in the US, despite Trump's election victory, saying: "I’m sure they don’t want to unsettle their children unnecessarily.”