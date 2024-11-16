James Norton sparks dating rumours with Prada model

'Rouge Agent' actor parted ways ex-fiancé Imogen Poots in 2023

English actor James Norton is reportedly dating a young model named Charlotte Rose Smith.

The latest relationship rumour surfaced on social media after the Nowhere Special actor was spotted having a cozy outing with the Prada model in London. The Sun reported that the new couple looked extremely happy together.

New rumoured-girlfriend, Charlotte is supposedly 14 years younger than Norton. She has previously worked as a model for popular brands such as Coach and Bulgari.

Meanwhile, her most popular bold piece for Marlboro cigarette packet was sold for over £900.

The news came in a year after James’ split with ex-fiancé, also an actor, Imogen Poots. The duo parted ways after six years of dating.

The Mr. Jones star met his former partner in 2017 during the shoot of an adaptation of War and Peace. The couple confirmed their romance in 2022 when the 39-year-old actor announced their engagement on social.

But the two of them got separated last year before Christmas.

Prior this week, James Norton indirectly addressed his break-up with The Sunday Times, where he said: "Some of the choices recently weren't mine, yet I don't feel begrudging."