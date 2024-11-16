PTI workers won't respond to call from Imran Khan's wife or sisters: Marwat

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. — Facebook/Sher Afzal Khan Marwat/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has said that party workers will only respond to the call given by the party’s founder Imran Khan, not his wife or sisters.

Marwat's remarks came after Imran's sister Aleema Khan and his lawyer made an announcement of a date for the protest in the federal capital. Several party leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the announcement.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Marwat underscored that the PTI founder has remained steadfast in his belief that dynastic politics is harmful to democracy.

The politician expressed his desire to play a role in the upcoming protests, lamenting that he was not invited to a recent meeting in Peshawar. He claimed that he learned that discussions about him also took place during the meeting.

Highlighting organisational challenges for the protest, the PTI leader remarked, "If a protest strategy is not finalised within two days, it might be difficult for us to stage a full-scale sit-in."

He said that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would show up for the protest in Islamabad, adding, "The question is how will we hold ground at the D-Chowk?"

It should be mentioned that the recent Peshawar meeting was reportedly led by Bushra Bibi, wife of the PTI chairman, who issued directives for the November 24 protest.

However, the PTI founder categorically refuted media reports regarding her role in national politics, according to party lawyer Faisal Chaudhry.

Talking to journalists after meeting the party's founder at Adiala Jail on November 15, Chaudhry said: “Bushra Bibi conveyed PTI founder’s message to the party leaders.”

“She is neither joining politics nor will she do so in the future,” the advocate clarified while quoting Khan.