Will Smith daughter Willow reveals deep connection with mother nature

Willow Smith, daughter of legendary actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, talked about the massive spotlight she and her brother endured during their childhood.

The 24-year-old singer shared a personal video on her Instagram, teamed up with Spotify, where she talked about growing up in a well-known family.

Known for her music and having amazing personality, the daughter revealed, "This was a really special place for me as a child."

"I would come here and spend time in nature with my siblings. That was really beautiful and healing for me," she continued.

Willow, who started her career in the music industry in 2010, shed light on the perks and quirks of being raised by the two most iconic figures in the Hollywood.

She expressed that her family bring too much pressure whenever they go out for family getaways.

However, the singer shared that she will be singing one of her hit song 'Between I and She' from her album Empathogen.

While expressing her gratitude towards the nature, she admitted that the song she is going to perform is closer to her heart as its abut the deep connection to her mother nature.

"I have been realizing more and more how powerful a vehicle fashion can be within a musical aesthetic," she added.