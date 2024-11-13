Sir Elton John shares 'dream meal' amid health scare

Sir Elton John has severe eye infection which has affected his vision in one eye

Sir Elton John has unveiled what he wishes to have as his last meal before dying amid health scare.

John has successfully managed to control his blood sugar level ever since he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. However, his last dream meal includes a lot of edibles filled with sugar.

The 77-year-old pianist has admitted that he craves for chocolates and ice creams.

During his interview in Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, Elton stated: “I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you’re sensible about it, it doesn’t shoot your blood sugar up.”

“But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream – I can’t have any ice cream.”

He further elaborated: “If I had a death row meal, it wouldn’t contain anything except sweets, because I can’t eat them now. So, I’d have ice cream, doughnuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble.”

Previously, the Hakuna Matata artist opened up about dealing with multiple health issues over the years. He has undergone surgery for prostate cancer, and diagnosed with diabetes.

Earlier this year, Elton John shared that he is currently dealing with a severe eye infection which has left him with only limited vision in on eye.