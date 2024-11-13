Miranda Cosgrove drops exciting news for 'iCarly' fans

Miranda Cosgrove surprised 'iCarly' fans with a surprise update

Miranda Cosgrave revealed good news for the iCarly fans.

In a conversation with Natalie Morales on The Talk, the Nickelodeon star teased a potential new project in the iCarly universe to give fans the closure they yearned for following the show’s revival cancellation.

"I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works," while Cosgrove didn’t confirm any details, she teased that something special is in the works for fans.

When Morales asked if the new project would bring back some familiar faces, the 31-year-old actress responded with "Yes."

She hinted that the upcoming project might be a movie that ties up the loose ends left by the revival’s abrupt cancellation after its third season.

"And we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up," Cosgrove teased, further fueling the fans’ anticipation for a closure.

iCarly was a teen sitcom created by Dan Schneider that ran on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2012 for six seasons.

It followed Cosgrove’s Carly Shay and her best friend Sam Puckett (played by Jennette McCurdy), who became internet stars by producing their own web show.

In 2021, iCarly returned with a revival on Paramount+, nearly a decade after the original series ended.

However, the third season left fans hanging with unresolved storylines: Carly’s romantic future with Freddie (Nathan Kress) and the mystery of her mother's identity.