Lili Reinhart reflects on 'shameful' journey of being a star

Lili Reinhart, who rose to immense fame after her iconic character as Betty Cooper in mystery drama, has spilled the beans on her personal struggles of her career.

The 28-year-old star recently revealed that she has been facing difficulties because of her face acne, but as she grew older, she became less bothered by it.

During her candid interview with People Magazine, the Riverdale actress reflected on her 'shameful' acne journey saying, "To have that feeling of 'I'm feeling out of control' can be incredibly isolating."

She explained dealing with pimple scars throughout her teenage years till adulthood was a bit hard, but she found a way out of this anyway.

The actress recalled her high school days, saying: "There's a lot of shame associated with acne. I think when I was in middle school and high school, I didn't have pimple patches."

The Chemical Hearts actor went on revealing how she turned her scars into power.

Lili said that she either threw every skincare products and ingredients of removing the scars in the garbage or gave them to her friends.

"People walk around with stickers on their faces and they feel fine about it," she added.

Lili finally made her own skincare brand to get rid of the problem and to help others, who are also struggling with the same problem.