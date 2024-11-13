'Emilia Perez' star expresses frustration over 'unique' character

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon opens up about surprising fan reactions

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon is getting candid about the surprising reaction she received from viewers.

During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the Spanish actress, who delivered a spectacular performance in the Netflix film, expressed her frustration over her ground-breaking character.

Gascon- Mexican cartel leader Manitas in the film, opened up to the outlet as she went on to say, "The comments that usually surprise me the most are those from people that, after watching the film, ask me: 'Hey, where's the actor who plays Manitas? Because he never shows up anywhere.'

Offering an insight into her character, she further added, "It's a huge compliment for me, as a person and as an actress, that no one physically recognises me, not even for a moment.

She noted that audiences often search for her online after her compelling performance, eager to learn more about the talented actress, but unfortunately, they usually come up empty-handed.

"The fact that no one recognizes me in that first part of the movie is a source of pride for me. Egocentrically, though, I think that there are going to be a lot of people who leave the cinema and don't know that I play both parts of the character in the full arc. It's very nice and very funny, but also a little frustrating."

In addition, she revealed that Emilia Perez left a lasting impression on viewers since its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.