Ryan Reynolds takes hilarious dig at co-star Hugh Jackman: watch

Ryan Reynolds recently took a humorous jab at his co-star Hugh Jackman by sharing a never-before-scene from their movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

On November 12, the 48-year-old took his X account to share an unseen clip from their newly released film with fans.

In the viral clip, Deadpool [Reynolds] and Wolverine [Hugh Jackman] were seen surrounded by Deadpool variants as Peter [Rob Delaney] appears on the screen.

Reynolds begins the clip by saying, "My Peter gave me a sense of belonging when no one else would."

To which one of the variants replied to the actor and said, "Get f-----," before adding "Piss off."

Meanwhile, other variants shouted at Reynolds and remarked, "Go back to Canada a------, f--- off, loser."

The father-of-four captioned his post, "This scene was deleted from the film but not my heart. Deadpool & Wolverine is out on @DisneyPlus today."

In a recent interview with People magazine, Hugh opened up about his friendship with Ryan, stating, "Ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in the last five, 10 years."

"We've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener," the 56-year-old actor added.

For the unknown, Ryan and Hugh recently starred in the action-comedy film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The movie was originally released in theatres on July 25, 2024. It began streaming on Disney+ on November 12, 2024.