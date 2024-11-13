Inside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's unbreakable 'Wicked' friendship

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the upcoming movie musical Wicked, have forged an unbreakable bond.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, they shared how they're keeping their experience "permanent" – literally.

The duo revealed they've gotten multiple matching tattoos to commemorate their time on set. Grande, who plays Glinda, teased that some tattoos are secret, while Erivo, who plays Elphaba, shared details.

"We have 'For Good' on our palms," Erivo said, referencing the musical's iconic duet. They also have poppy tattoos, a nod to the classic Wizard of Oz symbol.

Grande added, "I have my hat and my broom," while Erivo showed off Elphaba's line, "Maybe some of us are just different." Grande also has a Glinda illustration from L. Frank Baum's 1901 book.

Director Jon M. Chu praised their dedication, calling them "hardcore" and "intense" for getting multiple Wicked tattoos. Grande recalled Chu's reaction: "He was like, 'We're not even done yet.' I was like, 'Yeah. Should we not be doing this?'"

Beyond their ink, Grande and Erivo cherish their friendship, maintained through regular FaceTime calls. Erivo joked about their five-hour conversations, saying they're "ridiculous."

The One Last Time singer chimed in, "I'll call to keep her company," while Erivo clarified, "She'll call when she's doing her nails... Naturally, that's a five-hour situation."

Grande teased, "Sometimes, I think, wants to hang up, and I just keep going and going and going." Erivo disputed this, saying, "No, I'm like, 'Keep going.'" Grande smiled, "It's the best."