Ariana Grande expresses admiration for ‘amazing’ beau Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande praises her ‘adorable’ beau Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande has recently expressed her admiration for beau and adorable Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Wicked press tour in Los Angeles over the weekend, the pop star praised Ethan for his chivalry especially holding trains to her flowing gowns on red carpet.

“He’s always adorable, and he’s so amazing in this movie,” said the 32-year-old.

Gushing over Ethan, Ariana stated, “He’s such an amazing person, I’m so happy people are getting to know him.”

She told the outlet, “My heart is very happy.”

Earlier, Ethan spoke to ET and revealed what it’s been like working with Ariana in the movie.

He replied, “I am so proud of Ariana.”

“She’s incredible in this movie, and then to be able to share in the celebration of it, I’m just grateful,” said the 31-year-old.

Ethan also discussed about his relationship with Ariana in the spotlight while speaking to GQ magazine last month.

He confessed, “Some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through.”

“And so, I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it,” added Ethan.

For the unversed, Ariana and Ethan's romance was confirmed in July 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked.

Meanwhile, Wicked will be released in two parts, with the first in theatres on November 22, and the second slated for November 26, 2025.