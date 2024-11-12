Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif (Left) and United States President-elect Donald Trump. — X/@NAofPakistan/Reuters/File

LONDON: Following President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the recently-held elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that the Pakistan’s relations with the United States will remain stable and improve further during the former’s tenure.

The three-time former prime minister made these remarks while talking to journalists along with his daughter and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after reaching London from Geneva.

Responding to a question regarding Trump's victory, Nawaz noted that the relations between the US and Pakistan have been good, expressing hope that the ties would "remain good and improve further."

He also stressed the need for having "good relations" with the neighbouring countries too.

In response to another question, the PML-N president said that Indian cricket team should visit Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 that he said could improve relations.

“Relations with India can be improved and there seems to be no hindrance in it. That time will come when the neighbouring team will visit too,” he added.

Speaking about the smog pollution in Punjab, Nawaz responded with criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asking "where is the billion-tree tsunami [project]?"

“Where are the billion trees, where are the 5 million jobs and where are the dams. I cannot see anything. PTI should point out the project that it started when it ruled in the federal. Is there any other project the former ruling party can name.”

He further said that the PTI started the culture of misbehaviour and hooliganism. “This is extremely unfortunate. They promoted the culture of hooliganism in their government and did the same while in the opposition. To establish such a culture is unfortunate,” he added.

“They run after cars like zombies with eggs and tomatoes. So, if agitation is written in your fate, then do it appropriately. Youth have been taught to chase cars and chant dirty slogans. Our religion and culture don’t teach this,” he regretted.

A journalist asked him that it's believed that PTI founder Imran Khan will stay inside the jail for as long as he [PML-N president] wants, Nawaz replied: “Ask those who believe so.”

Meanwhile, Nawaz praised his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for "going out of way" to help Pakistan’s economy. He said that the economic indicators are getting better and the premier has stabilised a falling economy.

“Reserves are going up. Stock exchange is rising every day. Interest rates are coming down, so is inflation. Maryam brought down the flour prices soon after coming to power. Punjab government gave Rs55 billion for the electricity relief,” he pointed out.

For her part, Punjab CM Maryam said that it’s after the previous Nawaz’s government, that now the country was getting good news.

“The issue of smog has been there for several years and we cannot fix it overnight but we are doing our utmost to resolve it. We are taking every step to resolve this. No steps were taken previously to deal with this issue,” she said.

To a question regarding the provincial airline, the chief minister said: "We’re exploring and considering the idea of starting Punjab Airline."

"I’m undergoing treatment, but I’m doing well!" she said when asked about her health.

The former premier took flight from London last week to Geneva while the Punjab chief minister left for Switzerland city on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from Lahore.

CM Maryam was accompanied by Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and personal staff.