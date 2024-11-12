Nicole Kidman flaunts her curly hair at ‘Spellbound’ premiere

Nicole Kidman shared she was afraid to sing in the movie.

Nicole Kidman brought back her iconic '90s look with her curly hair.

The 57-year-old was spotted flaunting her strawberry blonde curls at the Spellbound premiere on November 11th.

The American and Australian actress stunned in a sheer, long sleeved white dress with embroidery from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda collection.

Her stylist, Jason Bolden, picked black pumps to complete the star's look at the event.

Matching with Kidman, Rachel Zegler also wore a white dress as she accompanied her on-screen mother on the blue carpet.

Zegler rocked Harris Reed's September 2024 collection, a white mini dress with black floral detailing.

The 23-year-old actress completed the outfit with black Jimmy Choo heels.

The Perfect Couple actress opened up about her role in the animated movie in an interview with E! News.

"It was scary. Very scary," she told E! News.

"I’m always scared when I sing but I was really happy to be part of this, especially with it being helmed by a woman, which feels fantastic."

As she walked the carpet, she expressed her excitement and told Access Hollywood that working with talented co-stars such as Zegler and Javier Bardem made the entire experience memorable and special.