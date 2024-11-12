Angelina Jolie reacts to ‘Maria’ Oscar buzz: 'I know it sounds...'

Angelina Jolie received an Oscar for film 'Girl, Interrupted'

Angelina Jolie has responded to the Oscar buzz surrounding her latest released film, Maria.

Amid all the hype, Jolie feels ‘very nice’, but she is far happier to have been a part of a movie which gave her an opportunity of working with an 'extraordinary team of people'.

In conversation to Best UK Magazine, The Tourist actress said: "That kind of stuff is exciting and very, very nice. But I'm just so happy we were able to do this film. I'm genuinely so happy.”

Film, Maria is basically a biopic of a popular opera singer, Maria Callas. Angelina got to step into the shoes of a legend, to her, this was an experience of a lifetime.

She told the publication: "I know it sounds like people say this, but really, this was an experience of a lifetime. I learned to sing and I embodied a woman that I respect. I was able to work with this extraordinary team of people. I feel like I've already been given the greatest gift.”

"The audience seemed to respond well to it. So, anything else is a dream, but I'm so grateful already”, added Brad Pitt’s former wife.

This is not the first time Angelina Jolie has been hearing the bells of an Academy Award. She already bagged an Oscar for her 1999 psychological thriller flick, Girl, Interrupted. The humanitarian also got nominated in 2008 for film, Changeling.