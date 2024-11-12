Kate Middleton seizes opportunity for Royal guidance, after Meghan's alleged snub

Princess Kate has found a trusted mentor in the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, 59, as she adjusts to her new role as Princess of Wales.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph revealed that Kate "jumped at the chance" to be mentored by Sophie, describing her as a "tower of strength" and a reliable guide.

Sophie, who is 17 years older than Kate, has been through much of what Kate is now experiencing as a member of the Royal Family and has become a close confidante and sounding board for her.

Interestingly, while Meghan Markle rebuffed Sophie’s offer of mentorship when she joined the royal fold, Kate embraced it gracefully, seeing Sophie as a solid and trustworthy figure within the royal circle.

The two women have forged a strong and respectful bond, with Kate finding support and wisdom in Sophie’s experience.

Their growing relationship was on display during the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph, where the Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied the Princess of Wales on the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office balcony, showcasing the depth of their newfound connection.

As King Charles and Prince William laid their wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday Service, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, was seen offering comfort to Princess Kate, who was undertaking royal duties for the second consecutive day.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph shared that Sophie has been a key source of support for Kate, particularly during what Prince William has described as "the hardest year of my life."

Joseph explained that Sophie has been a "tower of strength" for the Princess of Wales, especially through her recent cancer diagnosis, and remains a constant source of support whenever Kate needs a listening ear.



