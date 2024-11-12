Simon Cowell gets candid about 'punching' 90's popstar

Record executive, Simon Cowell has spilled shocking details about indulging into a physical fight with one of the biggest boy band stars of the 90s.

The revelation was made in a newly released documentary Boybands Forever, featuring renowned popstars of the 90s and 00s that included; Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, Jason "J" Brown, Sean Conlon, and Abz Love.

Scott, in the film, disclosed about bursting into a clash with his record label’s bosses and the management.

While explaining the incident, the 44-year-old said: "I pinned one of the big cheeses at the record label up against his desk with my foot crushing him into the wall and said “I will f**king leave this band, you try and f**king stop me’ with Simon Cowell trying to fight me off him."

The radio presenter went on sharing that they had to call the security personnel to 'kick me out as I totally lost my mind, screaming like a wild dog'.

While reminiscing the occurrence, the X-Factor judge stated: "We almost ended up in a fist fight, I was that close to punching him in the face."

Despite his desperate calls, Scott couldn’t leave 'Five' just yet.

Simon Cowell continued, "Maybe a week later I‘m called into another meeting and everyone’s there and they’re going you can’t leave."

Following the feud, the group of five ultimately parted ways in 2001 after three number-one singles, including; Keep On Movin’, Everybody Get Up and Let’s Dance.