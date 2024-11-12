King Charles sparks public outrage after new controversy emerges

British press accused of ‘covering up’ King Charles' secret millions

King Charles has come under fire for another controversial matter after investigation about his private estates revealed shocking details.



The monarch is earning “millions” from his Duchy of Lancaster while Prince William is earning his from the Duchy of Cornwall via contracts with taxpayer-funded bodies like NHS hospitals and even charities.

With a new report by The Sun, the monarch irked the public once more with a hefty price tag on the honeycomb that is sold at his royal estate.

“The King charges £14.95 for his 170g honeycomb,” the reported stated, noting that online retailers sell “300g pieces of honeycomb for £7.95.”

The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches investigation revealed that the Duchy of Lancaster has a 15-year agreement with an NHS hospital trust which gives a profit of £11.4 million ($14 million) to the monarch.

The Duchy also stands to gain at least £28 million ($34 million) for any wires that pass through the property for wind farms.

Meanwhile, William’s Duchy of Cornwall has a 25-year lease with a prison which will shell out £37 million ($45 million) to the Prince.

The public expressed their rage on social media after the reports were published.

“Why on earth would anyone sing national anthem, God Save The King when ventriloquist dummy King Charles and his son Prince Layabout William are bleeding country dry? Im sure those who gave their lives fighting for this country didn't do so for Royalty to run rackets at our expense!” a user on X lamented.

One user praised Scottish politician for not singing the national anthem.

Another shared dismay over being charged a hefty price for a free resource.

“Reminder that King Charles owns all the Sea's in the UK and charges Wind Farms more than £200m a year to rent the worthless sea they stand on,” the user wrote. “These charges are added straight on to your bills.”

One more user called out the cancer-stricken monarch for putting a earning a profit off of a cancer charity.

Meanwhile the British press also received criticism for covering up the shocking findings of the investigation and pushing for content that puts Charles and his heir William in positive light.

There have been no comments made on the private earning of King Charles and Prince William from the Palace.