Beyoncé officially crowns as most nominated artist in history

Beyoncé, known for her inspiring country music, recently hit a milestone of her career as she received 11 nominations in Grammy Awards.

The 43-year-old star, who is recognised as first woman of creating seven various genres, recently hit a record of the year with 99 Grammy nominations, and won 32 Grammys over the years.

The singing sensation has became the most nominated singer in Grammys history, and it's mainly because of her dedication and hard work she puts in her songs.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter secured nominations for Album of the Year and the best Country Album.

The singer's success grew wider after she stepped onto Grammy show in the late 90's as part of Destiny Child, since then her solo journey has been very spectacular.

Over many years, Beyoncé captured millions hearts with her soulful voice and music albums like Lemonade and Renaissance.

As the award ceremony getting nearer, fans of music are eagerly waiting to see their favourite artists to win.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place live on February 2. The glamorous night was filled with joys and unforgettable moments along with heartwarming performances.