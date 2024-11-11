Bradley Cooper drops hint of retirement?

Bradley Cooper would give up acting for the love of direction

The Hangover famed star Bradley Cooper, in a throwback chat, admitted that he would leave acting for the love of direction.

In a 2011 interview, Cooper enlightened everyone with his future plans which included taking over the director’s chair someday but also pointed out that it won’t be possible for him then to take forward two professions at single time.

As per Far Out, the Limitless star did not hesitate at all when asked if he will ever hang up from appearing in front of the camera.

He added: “I’d love to direct,” while instantly continuing to expose his retirement plans, he said: “Yes, I’d retire. Absolutely.”

“That’s the goal for me. It may change, and it may become a role, but at the moment it’s that.”

However, Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend made these statements in 2011 expressing his love for direction.

According to him, filmmaking would take over most of his time and occupy his thoughts, which would make it difficult for him to work as an actor.

At the time, when the 49-year-old shared his plans, he was exploding with the stardom of The Hangover and The A-Team.

Bradley Cooper, made his directorial debut in 2018 with A Star is Born. After that, he appeared in film Maestro in 2023, which was also directed by the actor. The film, however, was a box office flop.