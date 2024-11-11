'The Hunger Games' actor admits early stardom 'flared up his ego'

Woody Harrelson rose to fame with NBC sitcom 'Cheers'

Now You See Me actor, Woody Harrelson has opened up how early prominence almost disrupted him.

Woody admitted achieving stardom at the age of 24 and getting tainted amid the smell of success.

In conversation to Guardian, the Venom star revealed: “I was 24 when I became famous.”

“And that’s a big adjustment. Even the most amazing people get tainted. And I got drunk on success. My ego flared up.”

He continued saying: “There’s a lot of a****** things that I did that I can never take back. I carry a whole fricking boatload of regrets – too many to mention. We’d be here all day.”

The 63-year-old actor, when asked why young stars often get derailed by success, summed up the answer into one word that is ‘ego’.

To elaborate, Harrelson added: “You have a person who has a hole in their life, and they want it to be filled with attention and love.”

“So you become a famous rock star or actor, and you’re getting all this love from people who don’t know you. And it’s just a total head trip. It solves the initial problem, but the hole is not going to be filled up with that silly putty. It needs something real”, concluded the Zombieland actor.

Woody Harrelson rose to fame after starring in NBC comedy series, Cheers in which he played the role of a bartender named, Woody Boyd. He even won a Primetime Emmy Award for the show.