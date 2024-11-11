Timberlake garners praise from NSYNC bandmate amid world tour

Joey Fatone started live streaming the concert when Justin Timberlake began singing 'Mirrors'

Justin Timberlake bagged rave views from his NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone amid his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

On Saturday, November 9, Fatone, 47, took to Instagram as he reunited with his bandmate at Timberlake’s latest stop, Orlando’s Kia Center.

As the Florida native attended the SexyBack crooner's concert, Fatone live-streamed part of the performance, capturing the moment near the end of the show.

Just as Timberlake kicked off the rendition of his tour encore song Mirrors, Fatone positioned his camera in a selfie mode, with Timberlake performing in the background on stage.

Fatone also gave a shoutout to Johnny Wright, Timberlake’s manager (and former NSYNC manager), telling viewers, "Johnny on the spot! We’re live, baby!" before quickly signing off to avoid post-concert traffic. "Alright, I gotta go!" he shouted, adding, "But that’s Justin!"

As he exited the venue, Fatone gave a quick glimpse of the backstage area at the Kia Center and shared his rave review of the show. "Awesome, awesome, awesome," he exclaimed.

Fatone’s appreciation for Timberlake did not end there, he further poured in more love in the caption of the video.

"My brother did an amazing show tonight. Proud of you, @justintimberlake," he wrote in the social media post.

Fatone’s appearance at Timberlake’s concert comes shortly after the singer spoke to PEOPLE about a possible NSYNC reunion at 90s Con.