Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson reunite for 'special' family moment

Khloe Kardashian's former partner Tristan Thompson shares honest thoughts about her

Khloe Kardashian's former partner Tristan Thompson is sharing his honest thoughts about the Good American founder years after their split.

The 34-year-old, who had an on-and-off relationship with Kardashian for six years, shared his honest thoughts on the privileges of fatherhood.

During an appearance on the last episode of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson expressed his delight over the 40-year-old's plan to organize an 18th birthday party for his younger brother Amari after their mother's sudden death.

He told her, "I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day.

"I know Mommy is happy and she’s smiling down on us."

On the contrary, Kris Jenner took pride in her daughter's heartfelt gesture, given that Amari suffers from epilepsy and looks up to Khloe as an important figure in his family.

She said of her daughter, "Khloé truly is such a big part of Amari’s life and I think it’s so incredibly impressive how she takes care of him.

"She’s literally a gift from God and so is Amari."

Khloe, who shares kids True and Tatum with Tristan, couldn't help but rave about her bond with the latter as she described him as one of the "most special souls" in her life.